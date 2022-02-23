Pilot Co. Adds Albuquerque Travel Center

The new location off of I-25 features 14,300 square feet, a McDonald's drive-through and parking for 70 trucks.

Pilot Co. is continuing to expand its network of travel centers with the grand opening of its newest location in Albuquerque, N.M., this month. Located at Exit 215 on I-25, the newly built Pilot Travel Center brings to the South Valley area 70 new truck parking spots, driver-focused amenities and a wide selection of premium offerings.

“We’ve been serving drivers across New Mexico for 35 years and are proud to open our 15th location in the state,” said Jason Nordin, chief operator of Pilot Co. “With our new Pilot Travel Center, we look forward to providing fast and friendly service, comfortable facilities and additional truck parking for professional truck drivers traveling through the south end of Albuquerque.”

Located at 9220 Broadway Blvd., the Pilot Travel Center is more than 14,300 square feet and offers several amenities, including:

12 gasoline fueling positions and seven diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Fresh-made pizza, homestyle meals and grab-and-go food offerings prepared on site daily, including salads, sandwiches, burgers, fruit cups and an array of hot and cold snacks

Pilot’s ‘Best on the Interstate’ premium coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew

McDonald’s with drive-through

Wide selection of name brand products, electronics, gifts and gear

70 truck parking spots

Five showers

CAT scale

Public laundry

Full-service and self-checkouts for faster shopping

“While you’re fueling up, stop in and try some of our awesome signature coffee and food — we’re serving everything from hot breakfast, pizza and jumbo chicken wings that are made fresh daily,” said Nordin.

To celebrate its grand opening, the new Pilot Travel Center will offer an exclusive deal through March 13 for 25% off food and beverages by entering the promo code “Pilot1106” in the myRewards Plus app.

At a grand opening ribbon-cutting event on Feb. 21, Pilot Co. presented a donation of $5,000 to Albuquerque Public Schools for technology equipment that will extend access of the growing Scholastic Esports Program to more schools and students.

Guests can save year-round at Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers with in-app offers, a three-cent gas or auto diesel discount and a military discount program through the myRewards Plus app. Professional truck drivers can also use the myRewards Plus app to reserve showers, parking and mobile fuel and earn up to four points per commercial diesel gallon faster than any other travel center rewards program.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. serves 1.5 million guests per day at over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces. It has more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.