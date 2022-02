Frazil is helping retailers that already have an existing slush program realize the results they should see in the category by allowing retailers to convert to the Frazil program for free, if signed up by April 30, 2022. Frazil will rebrand the machine, send new point-of-sales materials to refresh the look in the store, support the store through digital advertising to drive consumers to the store, and provide the store with award-winning flavors.

