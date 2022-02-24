7-Eleven Chases Gamers With Rocket League Promotion

7-Eleven gives consumers a cool new way to drive in the game and on the road with six exclusive in-game Rocket League customization items and a custom car giveaway in real life.

7-Eleven collaborated with Rocket League — a popular sports-action video game that features a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer with vehicular mayhem — to bring gamers adrenaline-filled ways to take their play to the next level.

With exclusive in-game 7-Eleven customization items and a fan-designed real-life 7-Eleven car hitting the road, there will be new ways for consumers to drive in style. Plus, Slurpee drink lovers can fuel up with the Blue Rocketberry Slurpee drink with an exclusive cup that changes color on contact with a cold drink and is topped with a Rocket League ball as a lid.

“7-Eleven’s social followers love sharing their ‘carfies’ with us (aka photos of their sweet rides in front of 7-Eleven stores) using the trending hashtag #CarsOf7Eleven, and Slurpee-loving car enthusiasts have even organized unofficial car meetups in our parking lots across the country,” said 7-Eleven Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “So, it felt right to give car fans the chance to boost their ride in the Rocket League arena while also helping us design — and potentially win — a Rocket League-inspired car IRL (in real life).”

Take 7-Eleven Favorites Into Overdrive

7-Eleven’s products will be hitting the Rocket League pitch through a selection of exclusive in-game items that can only be accessed by purchasing Mountain Dew, Doritos and select food and beverages products at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Customers who purchase these items via the Speedy Rewards or 7Rewards loyalty apps, or through the 7NOW delivery app, will be given a chance to unlock a code to boost their ride while playing the game.

There are six unique items, inspired by real 7-Eleven crowd-favorites, including an animated decal that looks like a classic Slurpee drink and an antenna and topper with a Big Bite hot dog. And as an ode to this ultimate collaboration, 7-Eleven has renamed its iconic Blue Raspberry Slurpee drink to Blue Rocketberry for a limited time.

Model 711, One-of-a-Kind Ford Mustang

7-Eleven fans will have the opportunity to help design and win a car IRL — called Model 711 — by choosing everything from a wrap design, rim color, seat design, custom grill, snack holders and even the scent simply by voting on social media.

Car fanatics looking to influence the modifications for this exclusive car should keep an eye on 7-Eleven’s Instagram and Twitter channels and visit 7-Eleven’s website to learn more. One lucky customer will win the Model 711 car through a social media, delivery and in-store sweepstakes featuring favorites like mini tacos, chicken strips, Red Bull products and more.

7-Eleven Sponsors Esports Competition

7-Eleven is also an official sponsor of the North American Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS), the world’s premier professional Rocket League competition. The partnership includes naming rights to a North American Regional Event, the 7-Eleven Slurpee Cup, taking place on May 13-15, 2022, on Rocket League’s Twitch channel and YouTube channel.

“Our collaboration with 7-Eleven is a first-of-its-kind for Rocket League and Psyonix, partnering with a retailer to offer our fans and theirs, unique content both in and out of game,” said Psyonix vice president and co-studio head Phil Piliero. “The color-changing Rocket League Slurpee cup is one that I’m personally excited for, and I know our fans will love it as well as the Slurpee themed in-game customization items.”

Psyonix, based in San Diego, is a critically acclaimed video game developer and an expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 20 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.