Rolled Tortilla Chip Lineup

New-to-market rolled chip product, Chipoys, has expanded its growth opportunities with marketing agency Blue C. Chipoys’ line of rolled chips will first launch in convenience stores across the United States, with the goal of expanding into big box grocers before year’s end and eventually, introducing the brand internationally in Latin American and Canada. Chipoys’ authentic rolled tortilla chips are made with premium ingredients that deliver heat and flavor in every bite. At launch, Chipoys will be sold in three flavors — Fire Red Hot, Lemon Chile and soon to be announced Spicy Ranch — with the ultimate goal of expanding the brand’s offerings.

Chipoys

www.chipoys.com