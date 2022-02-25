The Markets Giving Away Free Fuel for a Year

The sweepstakes for eligible Market Rewards members can bring a free tank of gas with a grand prize of a year of fillups.

To kick off the new year, Tiger Fuel’s gourmet-to-go convenience stores The Markets is launching a “Free Fuel for a Year” sweepstakes.

Now through June 30, Market Rewards customers are eligible to win free fuel for a year. Both existing and new Market Rewards members have a chance at filling their tank for free. One Market Rewards member will be randomly selected at the end of the sweepstakes to enjoy free fuel for a year.

“We love rewarding our most loyal customers,” said Gordon Sutton, president of Tiger Fuel. “With more travel expected in 2022, a free tank of fuel for road trips can go a long way. We value our customers and we’re very excited to offer this special opportunity to drive happy with a free tank.”

Customers can register their Market Rewards card or download the Market Rewards mobile app on Google Play or the App Store. All participants must be 18 years or older. Official contest rules can be found online at the Tiger Fuels website.

Based in Charlottesville, Va., The Markets operates nine locations throughout Central Virginia, best known for off-beat local finds, a fresh deli selection and warm, friendly service.