Walgreens Expands EV Charging

Walgreens' plan is to install 1,000 DC fast chargers, building on the 49 currently in place, at 500 locations across the U.S.

Drug store retail giant Walgreens will expand its collaboration with electric vehicle charging provider Volta to target installing 1,000 DC (direct current) fast charging stalls at more than 500 Walgreens locations throughout the U.S.

Volta bills itself as a provider of seamless, universal and reliable EV charging — centered on consumer behavior — located where people live, shop, work and play. With charging stations that connect clean miles to commerce, Volta’s intelligent network is among the most utilized in the U.S. Volta began working with Walgreens in 2019 and currently has stations across 49 of its stores.

“As we expand our DC Fast charging presence across the country, Walgreens is an ideal match for faster forms of Volta charging given the average time a Walgreens shopper typically spends in-store,” said Scott Mercer, founder and CEO of Volta. “Volta’s intelligent charging network is built around understanding and anticipating consumer behavior. The next phase of our work with Walgreens will provide people with a quick, convenient and meaningful charge that is tailored to their shopping experience while bringing us another step closer to a clean energy future.”

With high-impact, large-format digital screens, Volta stations also double as innovative, digital out-of-home advertising opportunities, allowing brands to reach shoppers seconds before they enter a store to make a purchase — simultaneously driving measurable business results and environmental impact. This unique functionality will be leveraged by Walgreens Advertising Group.

“Walgreens is committed to providing customers with new and different digital experiences alongside convenient solutions that help them lead healthier lives,” said Luke Kigel, vice president of Walgreens integrated media and leader of Walgreens Advertising Group. “Volta’s electric chargers allow Walgreens to seamlessly bring customers unique advertising and convenience experiences with eye-catching screens and quick, convenient charging to match their behavior, all while helping to build healthier communities through reducing vehicle emissions.”

This agreement furthers Volta’s DC Fast charging expansion strategy and Walgreens’ support of initiatives that lower emissions and make the planet healthier for communities everywhere.