Cliff’s Kicks Off MDA Donation Shamrock Campaign

The Central New York c-store chain once again raises funds for its local Muscular Dystrophy Association through St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock donations.

Cliff’s Local Market is proud to once again support the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) of Central New York through the sale of shamrocks at checkout. All funds raised stay in Central New York, helping local children attend the MDA’s Summer Camp in Rochester, N.Y.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is the only nonprofit taking a big picture perspective on muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that take away muscle strength and mobility. The MDA uses its collective strength to encourage early diagnosis and action, support families in hometowns across the country and find breakthrough treatments and cures, so kids and adults affected can live longer and grow stronger. MDA is fighting to make today free from the harm of these debilitating diseases — and tomorrow free from the diseases themselves.

Over the years, Clifford Fuel Co. has helped raise more than $340,000 for the MDA through the sale of Shamrocks. Donations to MDA provide strength, independence and life to local MDA families. Shamrocks are sold at two levels: Gold — $5, and Green — $1.

Cliff’s will be selling Shamrocks through the end of the day on Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17. Cliff’s encourages customers to help beat last year’s number of $42,082.

Cliff’s Local Market serves Central New York with 18 locations owned and operated by Clifford Fuel Co. and employing more than 300 employees.