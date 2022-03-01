Hoshizaki America Appoints New Senior Vice President of Sales

New Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Allan Dziwoki, will be leading sales, marketing, product management, technical support and distribution operations.

Hoshizaki America has appointed Allan Dziwoki to the position of senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Dziwoki has an extensive background with Mitsubishi Electric Cooling & Heating, Watsco Inc. and, most recently, Panasonic of North America as the division vice president and general manager. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and will be leading sales, marketing, product management, technical support and distribution operations for Hoshizaki America at the Peachtree City, Ga. headquarters.

“Allan’s experience with global organizations along with his proven skills in operations, team building and customer experience make him a perfect fit for Hoshizaki,” said Chris Karssiens, president of Hoshizaki America and the Americas Region. “We look forward to Allan helping us growing the business and scaling our internal processes to better meet the needs of our customers.”

Hoshizaki designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of products for the foodservice industry, including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases and dispensers. With corporate headquarters in Peachtree City, Ga. and a second manufacturing facility in Griffin, Ga., Hoshizaki America employs over 800 people nationwide.