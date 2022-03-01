How To Develop Young Leaders in the C-Store Industry

Today’s convenience store chains face a unique challenge. Despite recognizing the value of improving their leadership pipelines and making investments in leadership development and leadership training, nearly 30% of them still describe their candidate pool as “weak” or “very weak.” The core problem seems to be that companies are doing a poor job of identifying and grooming potential leaders early in their careers. Given that millennials routinely identify opportunities for learning and #development as a key motivating factor in their career decisions, not making the most of high-potential employees can lead to serious retention problems and make future succession problems even worse.

Leadership expert Terry McKenna, principal and co-founder of Employee Performance Strategies Inc. (EPS) discussed these issues and much more for the February installment of the National Advisory Group’s (NAG) “How To” Series.