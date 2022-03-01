Marathon Grant to Aid Local Youth Services

Marathon Petroleum’s Canton, Ohio, refinery continues supporting its local community with a grant for the Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health (C&A), a nonprofit organization that provides children and families with a multitude of mental health services.

The $45,000 grant will fund development of the organization’s multi-use community park, Vaughn Park, to benefit its clients and area residents.

“Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health is a fantastic place in the Canton community providing hope and healing to children, youth and families through emotional and behavioral health services,” said Refining General Manager Don McCord, with Marathon’s Ohio refining division. “We are proud to support C&A to help them develop a green space next to their downtown location, creating a safe space for these kids to improve their motor skills and better prepare them to meet life’s challenges.”

Jamie Mandeville, human resources manager at the Canton refinery, said the company recognize that one of the major consequences of the pandemic has been its impact on mental health. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to support C&A in their mission to provide premier emotional and behavior health services in our community,” noted Mandeville.

Vaughn Park is used by C&A’s Day Treatment students to improve their motor skills in a calming space. C&A will add a community garden at the park over the next few months.

“We are extremely grateful to community supporters like Marathon Petroleum,” said C&A CEO Joe French. “Your support and mission to provide kids a chance at health, hope and happiness means the world to us.”

Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health’s mission is to work together to be the premier resource for emotional and behavioral health services and products that help children, youth and families successfully meet life’s challenges.

Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) became a stand-alone refining, marketing and transportation company on July 1, 2011. In 2012, MPC formed MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership.