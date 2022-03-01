Nitrogen-Infused Soda

Pepsi is releasing its new Nitro Pepsi nationwide on March 28 in two flavors, Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola, in newly designed cans in both single-serve and four-pack varieties. Nitro Pepsi is the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola that’s creamy, smooth and has a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head.

The frothy texture is made possible by a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can. Nitro Pepsi is best served cold, ideally without ice. It is best “hard poured” or fully inverted into a tall glass and best enjoyed sipped directly from the glass (rather than through a straw).

