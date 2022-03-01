Sustainable, Washable Packaging

Van’s Kitchen rebranded its entire line, debuting eye-catching new sustainable packaging that showcases its traditional roots. Available in over 10,000 grocers and convenience stores throughout the U.S., the packaging’s update comes ahead of a huge growth projection for the brand in 2022.

The new packaging trays are 100% recyclable, microwavable and top rack-washable, while the design keeps the elements of the Van family origin by adding pops of color that tie in with the advancement of the brand. All Van’s Kitchen products will now have the latest updated packaging, including a QR code that will lead directly to Van’s Kitchen’s website for more information.

Van’s Kitchen

www.vanskitchen.com