Long-Lasting Hog’s Hair Foaming Brush

Erie Brush offers long-lasting hog’s hair brushes for self-serve bays at car washes. Compared to other brush materials, hog’s hair is durable, super soft, and resilient despite bending and prolonged use, and so is the most profitable choice in the long run. Quality hog’s hair is tapered and much softer at the feathered tips for gentle washing, while still allowing for stronger scrubbing when pressure is applied.

The best hog’s hair is able to quickly recover its natural shape even when bent 90-degrees. To underscore the importance of the quality of the hair, Erie Brush utilizes equipment that eliminates any shorter loose hair from the supplier.

Erie Brush

www.eriebrush.com