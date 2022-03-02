PDI Acquires GreenPrint, Offers Sustainable Technologies

PDI, a global provider of enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has recently acquired GreenPrint. GreenPrint will become the foundation of the newly established PDI Sustainability Solutions practice, leveraging the company’s expertise to continue building a portfolio that improves business results through eco-minded innovations.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Atlanta, GreenPrint provides “sustainability as a service” to increase consumer loyalty, sales and profitability for clients around the world. As innovators of carbon offset programs, GreenPrint offers both turnkey and custom solutions that help companies meet their sustainability goals while enhancing their brand value. PDI retail customers can now offer consumers an opportunity to reduce their environmental footprint while fueling, as GreenPrint programs award carbon offsets based on the purchase of petroleum at the pump through a proprietary processing and reporting portal.

Participating consumers will see their sustainable contribution and impact grow over time, as the loyalty-based program makes an ongoing investment in verified carbon offset efforts such as reforestation, landfill gas capture, renewable energy and other green initiatives. GreenPrint carbon offset programs follow industry-leading certifications and standards. To add further credibility and effectiveness, all calculations and offsetting claims are certified by a top-five global accounting firm.

“The acquisition of GreenPrint, with the proven, tangible impact its programs make, is a meaningful addition that will help our customers advance their sustainability objectives,” said Linnea Geiss, chief operating officer at PDI. “By investing in GreenPrint and other forward-looking innovations under the umbrella of PDI Sustainability Solutions, we can connect brands and retailers with consumers who share a vision for an environmentally responsible future.”

PDI Sustainability Solutions will include existing technologies built by PDI, such as EV charge price optimization algorithms, to support the evolution of the c-store and wholesale petroleum industries. PDI is also developing integration opportunities for GreenPrint across its Consumer Engagement solutions, including the Fuel Rewards program, GasBuddy app and the PDI portfolio of white label loyalty programs.

“When PDI looked at ways it could support consumers in sustainable actions at the pump and in the c-store, GreenPrint rose to the top,” revealed Mark Coffey, senior vice president and general manager of consumer programs at PDI. “GreenPrint is recognized for making sustainability actions simple and effective. This creates a strong sense of consumer goodwill and loyalty that aligns powerfully with the leading loyalty programs PDI currently provides.”

Together with PDI, GreenPrint will continue as the sustainability partner behind reduced emissions programs for brands that include Marathon, Stop & Shop, Twice Daily, Maxol, The GIANT Co. and many others.

“GreenPrint is a pioneer in purpose-driven loyalty and invented the concept of offering carbon offset gasoline at the pump as a bridge to the future and a way to build consumer loyalty,” said Pete Davis, co-founder and CEO at GreenPrint. “Today, we are thrilled to join PDI to expand and extend our efforts.”

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world.