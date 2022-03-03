7-Eleven Added as Shipt Delivery Source

7-Eleven merchandise launched with same-day delivery company Shipt, and with the addition of Walgreens, boosted the number of store locations available on Shipt’s marketplace by more than 40%. Available on the Shipt marketplace, customers now have access to a variety of snacks, drinks and household essentials from 7-Eleven as well as thousands of over-the-counter medications (OTC), beauty, personal care, household and convenience products from Walgreens

Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief digital officer, underscored that 7-Eleven strives to be the first choice for convenience. “Anytime, anywhere,” he said. “Expanding our delivery portfolio with Shipt allows shoppers access to more than 3,000 7-Eleven products, including groceries, over-the-counter medicines, household goods and a range of food and beverage options, in as soon as an hour.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome 7-Eleven and Walgreens to our dynamic marketplace of retailers,” said Shipt Chief Business Officer Rina Hurst. “Located on corners of nearly every major market in America, these two powerhouse brands are incredible complements to our marketplace, bringing customers even more variety and product categories while driving added convenience for each brands’ shoppers. Shipt brings to each of these relationships our personal approach to service and a differentiation of the high-quality experience our shoppers deliver to each and every customer.”

The addition of these two retailers on the marketplace represents the most stores ever added to Shipt’s marketplace at one time. Walgreens will be launching nationwide with over 25,000 items available from more than 6,303 locations and 7-Eleven with nearly 6,450.

To drive adoption in markets, Shipt is working with both 7-Eleven and Walgreens on unique customer promotions.

Since 2020, Shipt has tripled its network of shoppers and doubled its retail partners to offer same-day delivery that’s differentiated by customer service. And in 2021, Shipt experienced its largest service area expansion in three years, adding nearly 1,000 more store locations and more than two million households to its coverage area.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.