First Major U.S. City Hits $5 Gas

San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to reach an average gas price of $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices have continued to increase in the area since October 2021, when San Francisco first broke its all-time record high of $4.73 per gallon.

The majority of U.S. states and cities have seen price increases recently, with the national average rising to $3.70 per gallon as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, which has put pressure on oil markets worldwide. California cities typically feel extra pressure at the pump during price increases, as the state taxes gasoline at 51.1 cents per gallon, the highest of any state gas tax in the country. Other factors like the carbon management program and high cost of doing business send prices in the Bay Area particularly high.

Seasonal imbalances in gasoline demand also have the potential to contribute to the record-breaking prices in San Francisco, as with much of the rest of the country. As the weather warms and more American drivers return to the road, putting additional pressure on gasoline supply, Bay Area drivers could see prices continue to rise above the $5 per gallon mark this spring, contingent on further developments in Ukraine.

“San Francisco just made history as the first ever U.S. city to reach an average of $5 gas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “And unfortunately, this record is likely just the beginning of a larger trend of price spikes to come to California and the entire country. While Bay Area prices might be leading the way for now, there’s a possibility here for the entire state of California to follow suit, with gas prices potentially rising over the $5 mark this spring.”

