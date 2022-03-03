Nouria Adds Fresh Bakery to Its Private Label Lineup

New England c-store retailer Nouria Energy has expanded its private label brand, my nouria, into freshly packaged baked goods, creating a complementary pairing for commuters and guests stopping by for a treat with their freshly brewed coffee.

Nouria heavily invested in development, sourcing quality ingredients and reputable partners while conducting multiple taste tests to ensure products excelled in criteria, which resulted in items that include fresh ingredients and iconic American staples such as Reese’s and Nestle Tollhouse.

Ranging from cake, muffins and Danishes to cookies and brownies, the collection has something to satisfy every sweet tooth. Moving over to its own brand also enabled Nouria to introduce six additional flavors versus its previous assortment, as well as great value for the quality. The snacks are conveniently merchandised next to the fresh brewed coffee station.

Since launching the Nouria Brand in 2018, the c-store chain has focused on expanding key categories that highlight fresh ingredients and quality at great value to ensure the offerings are consistently exceptional, satisfying and innovative. In addition to my nouria products that offer everything from lip balm, water, salty snacks and healthy trail mixes, the chain also offer nouria’s kitchen, café nouria and most recently, nouria branded fuel.

Nouria’s Director of Category Management Kristine Modugno, an industry veteran with over 25 years of private brand development, leads the charge in innovation for best-in-class shopping experience with a focus on nouria brands.

“We are extremely proud of the nouria brand,” Modugno said. “Our brand starts and ends with our people, communities and guests, so we do not take it lightly when selecting items on which we put our name. Private label products are gaining market share and we are excited to expand our offerings with highly regarded nouria products.”

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Worcester, Mass.-based Nouria Energy is one of New England’s largest family-owned and -operated convenience stores and fuel retailers. The company owns 170 convenience store locations, of which 150 are company operated, as well as 56 Golden Nozzle car washes, two Lube centers, an award-winning Whately Diner and a successful wholesale business.