Premium Light Beer Variety Pack

Island Brands USA, a family of super-premium beers, released the all-new Get Active Pack. The year-round variety pack includes Island Active Mango, Island Active Lime and Island Active Watermelon, the newest all-natural, premium light beers from Island Brands. These crushable flavor extensions of Island Active clock in at 4.2% ABV with just 88 calories, 2.6-grams of carbs and no GMOs or preservatives. The pack, containing each of the new Island Active beer varieties, will be on shelves at major retailers across the nation by the end of March.

Island Brands USA

www.islandbrandsusa.com