Alimentation Couche-Tard Suspends Russian Operations

In light of the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, the company is suspending work in its 38 stores in Russia, taking care of employees and safely winding down operations.

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced that it is suspending its operations in Russia, effective immediately. Couche-Tard is implementing plans to take care of its employees in a responsible and safe manner.

“We condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the huge human impact it is having for both Ukrainians and Russians. As such, we have made the decision to suspend operations. Couche-Tard has had stores in Russia for nearly three decades, and we are proud of our Russian team members and their dedicated service to local customers and communities,” said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Couche-Tard.

In Russia, Couche-Tard has operated under its primary brand Circle K, including over 320 employees and 38 stores located in St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Pskov.

The company has already donated over $1.5 million to the Red Cross and has instituted a global campaign to raise further funds for the Ukrainian people. Since the beginning of the crisis, local Circle K teams in Poland, the Baltics and across the European network have been supporting refugees with free fuel, food and beverages, housing, and donations to children’s charities.

Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. Its Couche-Tard and Circle K banners are well known in the U.S. It has an important presence in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Ireland, Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.