Two Trees Beverage Co. is introducing its new Bourbon Barrel-Aged Seltzer this spring. The new malt-based, wood-crafted seltzer will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Two Trees is blending the timeless barrel-aged taste of bourbon with the crisp, refreshing experience of RTD seltzers. Opening with an aromatic and oak-forward nose, followed by subtly sweet and spicy notes, a grain profile of corn, wheat and pilsner gives Two Trees Bourbon Seltzer a satiny finish with hints of vanilla and maple. The new Two Trees Bourbon Barrel-Aged Seltzer has a suggested retail price of $11.99 per six-pack and the ABV is 5.5%.

