Due to popular demand, Tate’s Bake Shop has decided to make its previous limited-edition Lemon Cookies a permanent flavor in 2022. The delightfully light and crisp cookies can be purchased year-round in stores, on Amazon and on Tate’s Bake Shop’s website. One unit of Lemon Cookies has a suggested retail price of $4.99.

Tate’s Bake Shop

www.tatesbakeshop.com