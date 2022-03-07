Wyoming Welcomes New TA Truck Service Center

The location off I-25 in the town of Evansville adds to TravelCenters’ effort to expand its service network.

TravelCenters of America expanded its network of TA Truck Service Centers by opening a new location at the Hat Six Travel Plaza, located at I-25, exit 182, in Evansville, Wyo.

The truck service repair facility offers three service bays and is open to serve guests 24/7/365, with TA Truck Service Emergency Roadside Assistance available for drivers in need of assistance while in transit.

The TA Truck Service has a team of expert technicians dedicated to providing preventive maintenance, engine diagnostics, alignments, tire services, standard repair services, oil changes and NorthStar Batteries. All TA Truck Service centers provide a vast selection of parts inventory, oil brands and a full line of tires from Bridgestone, Michelin and Goodyear.

“Expanding our network is a key piece of our company transformation and we are pleased to offer yet another place drivers know they can count on for the important maintenance services they need to stay on the road,” said Brian Lukavich, divisional vice president of truck service. “Our ASE certified technicians look forward to serving drivers at this reputable travel plaza and ensuring they get back on the road ready to haul freight across our great country.”

To celebrate the grand opening, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Feb. 23 with the local Evansville Chamber of Commerce.

TA Truck Service recently again dominated the annual Voted Best survey results, being noted as the travel center that gives drivers and fleets more of what they want and need. According to the 2020 survey, drivers voted TA Truck Service best in a variety of areas, including Most Competent Technicians, Best Maintenance Shop, Widest Selection of Truck Parts Inventory and Best DPF Maintenance and Cleaning.

TA Truck Service technicians are among the most talented in the industry, consistently earning top honors at the annual TMCSuperTech Competition. This year, the TA Truck Service team won the overall Team Award.

TA is committed to hiring dedicated technicians and providing them with comprehensive training to provide the highest quality truck maintenance and repair on the highway. On average, 1,600 technicians, managers and repair shop staff receive training at one of two TA Truck Service training facilities located in Lodi, Ohio, and Eloy, Ariz., each year.

TravelCenters of America is a publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.