Love’s Opens New Locations in Tennessee, New York

New travel stops bring the Tennessee tally to 19 and four in New York, as well as a total of 145 jobs.

Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Newport, Tenn., and Ripley, N.Y., thanks to two travel stops that opened Thursday. The Newport store, located off Interstate 40 (1129 Smokey Mountain Lane), adds 60 jobs and 70 truck parking spaces to Cocke County. The Ripley store, located off Interstate 90 (6201 Shortman Road), adds 85 jobs and 94 truck parking spaces to Chautauqua County.

“We’re excited to open our 19th and fourth location in Tennessee and New York, respectively,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Love’s offers clean and safe places for customers to stop when they’re on the road and team members will get them back on the way to their destination quickly and safely.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

More than 13,000 square feet

Eight diesel bays

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

Plus, each location features:

Newport, Tenn.

Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Petro’s Chili (Opening March 7)

70 truck parking spaces

84 car parking spaces

Five RV parking spaces

Seven showers

Ripley, N.Y.

Hardee’s

94 truck parking spaces

49 car parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Eight showers

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Ripley Central School District and the Grassy Forks Volunteer Fire Department in Newport.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s Travel Stops network operates more than 580 locations in 41 states and employs more than 35,000 people. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.