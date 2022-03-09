7-Eleven’s $3.14 Large Pizza Returns for Pi Day

7Rewards and Speedway Rewards loyalty members and 7NOW delivery shoppers can celebrate the fun math holiday on March 14 — or 3/14 — with a discounted large whole pizza.

7-Eleven announced it is bringing back its $3.14 pizza deal in celebration of everyone’s favorite math holiday, Pi Day. On Monday, March 14, aka 3/14, customers can enjoy a deal on any whole pizza at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores.

7-Eleven and Speedway customers can pick up a whole pizza in-store through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or order through the 7NOW delivery app on Pi Day and score their pizza for just $3.14.

At 7-Eleven, customers can enjoy a hearty slice of 7-Meat pizza, topped with Chicago-style Sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon and diced ham. If customers prefer the classics, they can’t go wrong with a cheese or pepperoni pie, both made with 100% real mozzarella made from whole milk piled on 7-Eleven’s signature sauce made from vine-ripened, California tomatoes.

“Our $3.14 Pi Day pizza promotion has become a tradition that our customers look forward to year after year,” said Deanna Hall, 7-Eleven director of fresh foods. “Not only is Pi Day a fun and quirky math holiday, but it’s a great opportunity to showcase our great quality pizza that aims to deliver unmatched convenience to our customers. Delicious pizza at a great price plus convenience equals happy customers. Now that adds up!”

Customers grabbing a $3.14 large pizza in-store on Pi Day can pair their pie with popular snacks and drinks, like 7-Select kettle chips and ice cream pints and an ice-cold Big Gulp beverage. For those who prefer having pizza delivered, customers can order a pizza for delivery via the 7NOW delivery app for only $3.14 without missing a second of mid-March sports events.

With the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of 7-Eleven products, including pizza, for just $5.95 a month. Subscribers with a basket totaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits, including the option to select a free product, such as a free Slurpee drink.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.