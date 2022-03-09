East Coast Lightning Equipment Offers Lightning Protection Systems

East Coast Lightning Equipment (ECLE) is producing lightning protection systems for fueling stations. It offers a wide range of solutions for lightning protection, bonding and grounding for all types of buildings and structures. It supplies fully customized lightning protection systems for entire buildings as well as bimetallic fittings to join two cables.

Leading convenience store chains and operators require a lightning protection risk analysis as part of their corporate-wide building programs.

ECLE is a North American producer of UL-listed lightning protection equipment. The family-owned company is based in Connecticut where it manufactures all of its own products in the United States. ECLE has been providing lightning protection solutions for over 35 years. It manufactures all types of customized lightning protection solutions at its fully equipped manufacturing facility, where it has the ability to make its own castings, offering customers high-quality products in the lightning protection industry.