Pilot Co. Launches $1 Billion Project to Remodel Travel Centers Nationwide

Pilot Co. announced a $1 billion three-year initiative focused on upgrading the experience of and equipping its stores for the future of travel. The project, called New Horizons, marks the company’s largest investment in store modernization to date and will fully remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers, as well as make upgrades at several more locations across the country.

With this $1 billion investment in its stores, Pilot Co. is renewing its commitment to being the industry’s leading network of travel centers in both size and experience. Based on guest and team member feedback, New Horizons includes top-to-bottom store overhauls, remodeled restrooms and showers, expanded kitchen and dining areas, improved driver-focused amenities, expanded digital engagement with guests, and the latest in fueling and retail technology.

“For 63 years, we’ve been proud to fuel millions of journeys and as we have done since our founding, we will continue to evolve the travel center experience to meet the changing needs of our guests and team members,” said Shameek Konar, Pilot Co. CEO. “We are listening to what our guests want most at our locations and how we can improve our offerings to make their travels easier and more enjoyable. New Horizons will incorporate this feedback as we overhaul our entire network to deliver on what our guests value today and prepare our stores for the future.”

The New Horizons project will be completed in several phases as the company progresses its store design and incorporates new innovations. The first phase is now underway with more than 50 Pilot and Flying J travel centers planned to be renovated this year.

Key enhancements of New Horizons include:

Store exteriors and interiors: Top-to-bottom overhauls from the curb to the counter, including more energy-efficient lighting for well-lit parking lots, improved fueling experience, updated branding, refaced walls and store features with industrial style accents to create a welcoming environment that leaves a lasting impression

Top-to-bottom overhauls from the curb to the counter, including more energy-efficient lighting for well-lit parking lots, improved fueling experience, updated branding, refaced walls and store features with industrial style accents to create a welcoming environment that leaves a lasting impression Restrooms, showers and laundry: Adding more and remodeling existing facilities with modern, energy efficient fixtures — including touchless where possible — new tile, fresh paint and brighter lighting

Adding more and remodeling existing facilities with modern, energy efficient fixtures — including touchless where possible — new tile, fresh paint and brighter lighting Seating and lounges: Expanding spaces for guests to relax with comfortable furnishings and additional dining areas

Expanding spaces for guests to relax with comfortable furnishings and additional dining areas Retail, food and beverage: Redesigned store layouts will increase variety and bring more of Pilot’s signature fresh deli items, including pizza, homestyle meals, grab-and-go foods and premium coffee to more locations, all in an easy-to-shop atmosphere

Redesigned store layouts will increase variety and bring more of Pilot’s signature fresh deli items, including pizza, homestyle meals, grab-and-go foods and premium coffee to more locations, all in an easy-to-shop atmosphere New technology: Installing new retail and fueling technology, including adding self-checkouts, to increase efficiency and enable team members to further personalize the guest experience

Installing new retail and fueling technology, including adding self-checkouts, to increase efficiency and enable team members to further personalize the guest experience Improved team member areas: Upgrading, reconfiguring and expanding breakrooms and workspaces, including installing new kitchen equipment and back-office solutions, to make team members’ jobs easier and able to focus more on providing great service

Upgrading, reconfiguring and expanding breakrooms and workspaces, including installing new kitchen equipment and back-office solutions, to make team members’ jobs easier and able to focus more on providing great service Future innovations: Equipping stores with fueling alternatives, including electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and developing a strategy to support low-emission and zero-emission vehicles

As part of New Horizons, Pilot Co. is furthering its investment in the communities where its stores are located through its giving back program. This year, Pilot Co. will donate more than $500,000 to support local school districts in the areas where it’s building new locations or remodeling stores. The contributions will go towards providing students with equal access to educational technology, a key focus area of giving back for the company.

“Our team members are an integral part of the guest experience, and we want to equip them with the tools to succeed while furthering our commitment to being a great place to work,” Konar explained. “With New Horizons, we are investing in the total Pilot experience — from our team members to our guests and to the communities we serve.”

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces.