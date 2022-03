BIC is releasing its new Cutting Edge Special Edition Series, which features lighters with many trendy designs in an all-star lineup. The lighter designs include Zoom-themed “You’re on Mute,” “Wish You Were Beer,” relaxing at the pool and many others. The lighters in this series have a suggested retail price of $2.19 per lighter. BIC Maxi Lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected.

