Tequila Lime and Roasted Garlic Hot Salsas

This spring, Aubrey D. Rebel is introducing two new hot salsas — The Very Hot Aubrey D. Rebel Tequila Lime Hot Salsa and Very Hot Aubrey D. Rebel Roasted Garlic Hot Salsa. The Tequila Lime Hot Salsa is filled with fresh tomatoes, tequila and freshly squeezed lime juice. The Very Hot Aubrey D. Rebel Roasted Garlic Hot Salsa is packed with chunks of tomatoes and freshly roasted garlic. These Aubrey D. Rebel hot salsas contain no preservatives, no additives and no artificial ingredients, and they’re also gluten free and vegan/vegetarian friendly. A 16-ounce jar of each carries a suggested retail price of $ 9.99.

