Connecticut Site Hosts New 7-Eleven Store

The local franchisee brings the c-store and fuel as well as a Laredo Taco QSR to a former Cumberland Farms site.

An innovative, new-to-industry 7-Eleven location opened last month in Danbury, Conn. Site owner AMZ Petroleum celebrated with grand opening ceremonies at the Federal Road location, attended by Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito, who performed the official ribbon cutting.

The 1.47-acre redevelopment represents 7-Eleven’s newest format and is the first of its kind in New England. In addition to a six-dispenser lineup of fuel dispensers, the forecourt also features a diesel offering. The convenience store and market boast a 5,230 square-foot building with drive-through and 7-Eleven’s proprietary Laredo Taco quick-serve-restaurant (QSR) offering with indoor seating.

Laredo Taco Co. is famous for its tacos served on handmade flour tortillas made from scratch each day in on-site kitchens. Laredo Taco restaurants, along with Stripes convenience stores in Texas, were part of the company’s 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018.

The site had been occupied by a Cumberland Farms outlet.

“We are very pleased to have 7-Eleven as our tenant at this beautiful facility serving the Danbury community,” said Mir Ahmed, landowner with ANZ Petroleum.