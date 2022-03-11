Circle K Raises Funds for Ukraine in Global Campaign

Alimentation Couche-Tard launched a fundraising campaign in support of those suffering from the conflict in Ukraine, which primarily includes donations directly to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The IFRC is supporting Red Cross teams and relief efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries, as well as local relief efforts to Ukrainian refugees.

Circle K, the primary global brand of Couche-Tard, has a strong presence in the Baltic countries with over 6,500 team members and over 600 stores located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Ukraine, Circle K teams located in neighboring countries have worked with various partners to support with fuel and essential products for those displaced by the crisis.

In Europe, the “You Donate, We Match” campaign invites customers to make a donation at the till of any of the 2,500 Circle K stores in the Baltics, Scandinavia and Ireland. Each donation made by a customer will be matched with an identical donation by Circle K. Through this campaign, Circle K aims to raise at least 2 million euros to support Red Cross’ efforts.

“Since the outbreak of the war, we have received many requests from team members and customers to support the people of Ukraine. Through our ‘You Donate, We Match’ campaign, customers can decide as little or large donation as they want, and Circle K will automatically match their donation. We hope to raise as much funds as possible to support the Red Cross with their tireless work to help the Ukrainian people. I want to thank all our teams and customers for their generosity in launching and supporting this fundraising campaign,” said Hans-Olav Høidahl, executive vice president of operations in Europe.

For its global employee base, the company has also opened a fundraising campaign for team members who wish to donate to the IFRC. This builds on the $1.5 million already donated by Couche-Tard’s leadership team.

“Our hearts go out to all those displaced and suffering from this conflict. Through the generosity of our customers, and by collaborating with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, we want to contribute as much as possible to provide relief to the people and communities impacted by this conflict,” concluded Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Couche-Tard.

Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel.