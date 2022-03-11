Ready-to-Drink Cocktail-Inspired Malt Beverages

Seagram’s Escapes unveiled its new cocktail-inspired line: Seagram’s Escapes Cocktails. Leading with four popular flavors, Seagram’s Escapes Cocktails offers a flavored malt beverage that delivers an authentic cocktail taste while offering 5% ABV and 100 calories. Seagram’s Escapes Cocktails comes in four modern cocktail flavors: Pineapple Mule, Strawberry Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma and Lemon Collins. Variety packs hit shelves this month across select national markets. Seagram’s carefully crafted the four modern ready-to-drink cocktail flavors with only two grams of sugar and three grams of carbs. Variety packs of Seagram’s Escapes Cocktails are now available in 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans.

