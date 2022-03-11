Strategic Retail Partners Acquires Quebec Distributor

Strategic Retail Partners (SRP), a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners and category manager and solutions provider to more than 70,000 retail outlets in the U.S. and Canada, announced it has acquired Quebec, Canada-based Distributions Franco.

The acquisition closed Feb. 28 and will provide an opportunity for SRP’s further growth in North America. SRP sees Franco’s wide range of products, including electronics, eyewear, toys, jewelry, clothing and more, as a complement to SRP’s growing product portfolio.

“Franco’s impressive product variety and trend forecasting sets it apart within Quebec’s convenience store and service station channels,” said SRP CEO Don McIntyre. “We’re thrilled to include Franco as one of our growing family of companies.”

Franco joins SRP on the heels of the recent acquisitions of Aerial Bouquets and MobilEssentials LLC, bringing with it a variety of brands. These include owned brands such as Colossal, Shift and Tundra, along with external brands Little Tree, Duracell, Hot Wheels and Energizer.

“Franco has seen an impressive 30% growth in its customer base over the last three years,” said Garson Hoffman, president of SRP Canada. “Their dedicated team, innovative services and solutions, and eCommerce platform all contribute to their success, and we’re excited to welcome them to the SRP team.”

Franco’s President of Distributions Annie Racicot explained that over the past 23 years, Franco has built its company by prioritizing relationships with clients and suppliers. “Our employees’ pride and commitment in providing high-quality products and services has always been our trademark,” she added. “By joining the SRP team, we’re bringing together two visionary companies and expanding our opportunities for growth in the Quebec and Canadian markets.”

SRP is a North American provider of consumer products and single-source retail solutions to more than 70,000 retail outlets spanning the convenience store, truck and travel, theme parks and resorts, sporting good, grocery and travel channels. SRP employs approximately 1,000 teammates and seven distribution centers.