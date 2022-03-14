Self-Service and Self-Sanitizing Blender

One of the best-selling candy bars is now a milkshake. Consumer demand for customizable milkshakes, smoothies and protein shakes is at an all-time high. Everyday customers use f’real’s milkshake finder to seek the brand out. Retailers can add their stores to the f’real finder and save $1,000 on a self-service and self-sanitizing f’real blender when they order today. Retailers shouldn’t wait to boost revenue with the brand of craveable and customizable frozen indulgences — including the latest addition to the f’real family: the salty and creamy f’real Snickers milkshake.

f’real foods LLC

www.freal.com