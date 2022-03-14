Tart Seltzer Variety Pack

Brand-new this year, Labatt is launching Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Tart to bring a new experience to seltzer drinking. Variety packs with Tart Pineapple, Tart Passion Fruit, Tart Mango and Tart Guava will be available this spring across New York and beyond. This new tart seltzer mixes the tangy flavors of a fruited, sour beer with the light, drinkability of a summer seltzer.

Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Tart was created with the understanding that craft beer drinkers overlap with hard seltzer shoppers significantly. This new seltzer creates a combination of craft beer and sour beer for an entirely new drinking experience.

