Loop Neighborhood Partners with Way

Loop Neighborhood partnered with auto app Way.com at multiple Loop convenience store locations throughout California. Way is powering the high-quality, drive-through car washes at various Loop Neighborhood locations as of January 2022.

Way.com launched in 2016 with its parking reservation platform and has since added multiple verticals, including car washes, auto insurance, auto refinance, gas discounts and roadside assistance.

“The synergy with Loop couldn’t be more perfect, as they have modernized the convenience store for the great benefit of their customers, while we’ve taken a tech-forward approach to revitalize the antiquated ways of the auto services industry,” Way’s Car Wash Vertical Vice President Ro Krishna commented.

Loop Neighborhood saw a need in the convenience store marketplace for a much healthier set of offerings for customers. Organic, natural, gluten-free products and even Loop lattes can be found when one visits one of its 51 locations throughout California.

“When we look for partners at Loop, we ensure they fit our culture and customer-first mission,” said Pervez Pir, president of retail at Loop Neighborhood. “Our customers expect us to provide services and amenities that create a greater value and confidence for their automotive experiences.”

Aside from fresher products, Loop also offers items more specifically targeted to female and millennial customers. Additionally, each location offers seating areas equipped with Wi-Fi to further enhance the experience.