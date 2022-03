Modelo recently diversified its portfolio with expanded offerings, including a new, vibrant flavor to its Chelada lineup. Rooted in traditional Mexican ingredients, Modelo Chelada Naranja Picosa is a fun and zesty blend of refreshing flavors including orange, lime, salt and a hint of spice. Available nationwide, the beverage is 131 calories per 12 ounces. It is 3.3% ABV and sold in 24-ounce single-serve cans.

www.modelousa.com