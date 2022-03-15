Two New Shelf Model Widths With Top Heat

Alto-Shaam has expanded its range of Heated Shelf Merchandisers with two additional new model widths featuring top heat. After updating its countertop and floor-standing 36-inch models last year, both 24-inch and 48-inch models are also now available with top heat. The new layer of top heat paired with Halo Heat technology provides high-quality extended holding of the most delicate food items, such as burritos, sandwiches and pastries, without compromising food quality.

Effective immediately, orders placed on all countertop and floor-standing heated shelf merchandiser models —24-, 36- and 48-inch — will include top heat.

Alto-Shaam

www.alto-shaam.com/en