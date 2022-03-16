Casey’s Announces Grants for Schools Across Midwest

Ankeny, Iowa-based convenience chain Casey’s announced names of the 89 local schools benefiting from the Cash for Classrooms grant program in 2022. Now in its second year, the Cash for Classrooms program supports projects, physical improvements and resource requests at accredited K-12 public and non-profit, private schools in Casey’s communities across the Midwest.

“At Casey’s, our goal is for the Cash for Classrooms grants to help schools improve the learning environment for students, teachers and families in the communities where we live and work,” said Casey’s Vice President of Marketing Megan Elfers. “We appreciate the dedication of Casey’s guests and team members who have helped support this program in reaching nearly 100 schools across the Casey’s footprint in the last two years.”

With support from its guests and partners like Keurig Dr Pepper, Casey’s distributed $1 million to schools in need. The grants ranged from $3,000 to $50,000. The funding priorities included:

Physical Improvements: Updates and improvements to the schools’ internal or external environments

Material Needs: Supplies, technology or other resources to enrich the learning environment

Teacher Support: Programs that seek to grow the skills of teachers, such as professional development or training opportunities

Community Engagement: Efforts to engage students in the community through field trips, student volunteerism programs or camps

Grant awards this year include $50,000 to a Des Moines, Iowa, school to improve the extracurricular facilities and equipment for arts and athletic programs; $45,000 to a playground in in Yukon, Okla.; $25,000 to repair the playground surface and purchase a smartboard in Joplin, Mo.; and others.

The 2023 grant program will open in the fall. In addition to the grant program, Casey’s Rewards members can support schools year-round by directing their points toward one of over 36,000 schools as a donation.

Casey’s operates more than 2,400 convenience stores and has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.