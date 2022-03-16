Spinx Offers Loyal Customers Hefty Fuel Discount

The South Carolina convenience retailer is offering a 25 cents per gallon discount for its Xtras Pay loyalty members through early May.

Greenville S.C.-based fuel and convenience retailer The Spinx Co. announced that it will be offering a discount of 25 cents per gallon to customers purchasing fuel using its Xtras Pay loyalty feature. The discount will run through May 2, 2022.

Gas prices have risen significantly in recent weeks around the world. Although the rising gas prices are out of the direct control of The Spinx Co., there is some relief that can be offered to its customers.

“Being customer-focused and community-centric are part of our core values and our customers and our communities are struggling right now with historically high fuel prices,” said Spinx President Stan Storti. “At Spinx, we’re proud of our community-centric heritage. It’s natural for us to do our best to help our friends, neighbors and teammates whenever we can. After all, Spinx exists to make peoples’ lives easier. We think this will help.”

Spinx Xtras is a loyalty program that offers customers savings on fuel and other special promotions. Xtras Pay allows customers to link their Spinx Xtras accounts safely and securely to their bank accounts. Customers can easily enroll in Spinx Xtras and Xtras Pay in the Spinx mobile app.

The Spinx Co. operates 82 convenience retail stores throughout South Carolina, and with approximately 1,500 employees, it is the largest privately-held retailer headquartered in the state. Spinx is committed to making life easier by fulfilling people’s everyday needs with fresh, on-the-go food, beverages and other convenience products delivered in a safe, clean and friendly environment.