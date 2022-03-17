Street Corner Opens ‘Express’ Store in California’s Riverside County

The store offers a fresh, modern vibe with a wide array of groceries, freshly made grab-and-go meals and snacks, along with coffee, beer and wine.

Street Corner has opened its first “express”-style Riverside County store in California’s mixed-use Metro at Main complex. The store re-imagines the neighborhood bodega with a fresh, modern vibe and offers a wide array of groceries, freshly made grab-and-go meals and snacks, along with coffee, beer and wine.

The new store, located at 434 N. Main Street in Corona, Calif. will cater to residents of the new complex as well as the general public. It had its soft opening on March 8, with a grand opening date to be determined. The store occupies 950 square feet in the retail portion of the development fronting Main. It’s sleek, airy design was intended to complement the Metro at Main aesthetic and contrast with tired, unappealing convenience stores with numbers in their names.

“It’s exciting to fill a gaping need in such a vibrant, happening place as Metro at Main, and we’re looking forward to getting to know residents and the local community,” said Owner Sham Birla, a resident of Eastvale, Calif. “The goal was to create an inviting environment along with fresh food and the in-and-out convenience people on the go appreciate.”

Fresh food offerings include sandwiches, wraps, salads, breakfast items and healthy organic products. The new Street Corner also offers many convenience staples, premium coffee from Farmer Bros., Frazil slush and other cold treats.

“We’re very happy to introduce the brand to Riverside County and bring Street Corner’s Midwestern sensibilities and service to the city,” said Vikram Dhillon, Street Corner’s CEO. “Any place where a large population of people live, work and play, such as multi-use developments, main streets and urban centers, is ripe for Street Corner and its quality foods and beverages. Metro at Main is exactly where we should be.”

Metro at Main is a new mixed-use project that includes retail/commercial space and 850 luxury apartments with amenities such as pool and spa, bistro, pet park, fitness center and scenic sky deck.

Street Corner has 38 franchisee-owned stores in 19 states. Formats include mall stores and kiosks, Street Corner Express stores, Urban Market stores and Street Corner with Gas.