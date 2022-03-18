Blueberry Pancake-Flavored Ice Cream

Turkey Hill’s all-new Mystery Flavor, first launched in January, has been revealed as Blueberry Pancake, a taste combining breakfast and dessert. Flavor detectives who cracked the case and correctly guessed the limited-edition flavor have been entered for a chance to win ice cream for life.

The bright blueberries compliment the familiar flavors of maple syrup drizzled over fluffy pancakes to put an extra sweet spin on an everyday treat. Fans can still savor the limited-edition Blueberry Pancake at retailers nationwide while supplies last. It has a suggested retail price of $4.29.

Turkey Hill Dairy

www.turkeyhill.com