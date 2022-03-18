Casey’s Holding ‘Here for Good’ Hiring Events

The c-store chain aims to hire 5,000 new team members at events on March 23 and 24.

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s is hosting in-person hiring events at its over 2,400 stores on Wednesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 24, with the goal of filling 5,000 positions across the 16 states where it operates.

From Wednesday, March 23, to Thursday, March 24, Casey’s stores will hold open interviews from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time for each store location) and welcome all potential applicants to come by its stores. The company is seeking new store team members, specifically focused on attracting full and part-time team members of all ages.

“There has been no better time to join the Casey’s team, especially heading into the summer season — a perfect time for a flexible job with hours accommodating to young people and catering to all types of schedules,” said Chad Frazell, chief human resources officer at Casey’s. “Casey’s is more than just a place to work. It’s a place for our team members to develop and build a career, all while gaining important life skills that help meet the needs of our guests and communities.”

There are a broad range of schedules to fit candidates’ availability, along with a variety of positions offering career growth and endless opportunity at Casey’s. Immediate openings include kitchen, management and leadership positions, including store managers, assistant store managers, shift leaders and food service leaders.

Those attending an in-person hiring event should allow for flexibility as interviews will not be scheduled in advance. There will be a sign-in setup at each store where candidates can provide contact information and return for scheduled interview times.

Casey’s operates more than 2,400 convenience stores and has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.