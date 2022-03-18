NextGen Scan Data Apps

New scan data tech requirements for tobacco retailers, including the underserved single-store operator, were created due to evolving tobacco rebate programs. Petrosoft introduced its next generation of Scan Data and Scan Data Loyalty powered by API-driven mobile-first apps to meet these requirements. It has also launched two new programs to make onboarding fast and easy for the small-size tobacco retailer. Petrosoft is hosting a scan data webinar on March 29 for those interested in learning more about changes to scan data programs.

