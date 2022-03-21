Extra Creamy Almond Milk

Silk launched its new Silk Extra Creamy Almondmilk, joining the ranks of the Silk almond portfolio — which also includes beverages, coffee creamers and yogurt alternatives. The Silk almond portfolio can serve as an introduction to plant-based alternatives. Silk Extra Creamy Almondmilk can be used in a smoothie, over cereal or in baking.

New Silk Extra Creamy Almondmilk is made with a blend of three kinds of almonds for a silky-smooth taste and has 50% more calcium than reduced fat milk. It is an excellent source of calcium and vitamin E and has zero grams of cholesterol.

Danone

www.danone.com