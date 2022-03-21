M-PACT Tradeshow Gives Away $20,000

At this year’s 20th Anniversary event, the Midwest Fuel and Convenience (M-PACT) Tradeshow just announced that the organization will be giving away $20,000. The drawing will be held and lucky winner announced during the tradeshow on Thursday, April 21 at 2:45 p.m. at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

“This year’s $20k giveaway is about celebration and saying thank you to all of the attendees who have supported this tradeshow for the past two decades. We wouldn’t be where we are today — the premiere Midwest tradeshow for the fuel and convenience industries — without their generous support. And for our exhibitors, I can’t think of a better way to build excitement and keep an audience on the final day of the show. This year’s show will definitely be one not to miss,” said Josh Sharp, CEO of the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association.

The official rules of the $20k Giveaway specify that only M-PACT 2022 eligible attendee registrants who register for the tradeshow by Thursday, April 21 at 11:00 a.m. will be entered in the drawing. An eligible attendee registrant must be one of the following: own, operate or be employed by a retail convenience store; own, operate or be employed by a truck stop; or own, operate or be employed by a petroleum marketer/distributor or transport company. In addition, there is no purchase necessary, no charge to participate and no obligation.

The drawing will take place at booth #1117 in Exhibit Hall A-E at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Once the winner is announced, he/she will have five minutes to claim the prize in the state booth area (booth numbers 1120-1123) on the tradeshow floor by showing a valid government-issued identification. If the winner does not claim the prize within the allotted time frame, another ticket will be drawn with the same stipulation, and the process will continue until a selected winner claims the prize. The drawing will be held by one or more M-PACT state employees or appointed designee. Participants must be 21 years of age or older to participate in the drawing. The winner shall be responsible for all taxes on the prize, and M-PACT 2022 will file the required paperwork to tax officials.

The M-PACT Team is elated to celebrate 20 years of participation and success in the fuel and convenience store industry by giving away $20,000. Exhibitor booths and sponsorships are still available.

A gathering place in the Midwest for energy and convenience industry leaders, M-PACT 2022, will take place April 19-21, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The M-PACT Show is a collaborative effort of the Illinois Fuel & Retail Association (IFRA), the Indiana Food & Fuel Association (IFFA), the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association (KPMA) and the Ohio Energy and Convenience Association (OECA). The premier regional tradeshow brings together more than 4,000 professionals representing the entire spectrum of today’s dynamic energy and convenience supply chain for three days of networking, learning, and exploring the vast exhibit hall, featuring the latest products, services and technologies on display from nearly 400 exhibiting companies.