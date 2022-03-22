7-Eleven Sweetens Spring With LTO Hot Beverages

New Churrocino and White Chocolate Caramel-flavored Mocha liven up the seasonal menu, along with specials on iced coffees.

7-Eleven welcomed the spring season with two new hot beverages: the limited-time-only Churroccino and White Chocolate Caramel-flavored Mocha, both available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Customers can treat themselves to a Churroccino, which combines the sweet cinnamon flavors of a classic churro with a creamy coffee taste. They can also try the White Chocolate Caramel Mocha, with notes of rich mocha and a combination of creamy caramel, sweet white chocolate and coffee flavors.

“There’s no doubt that our customers love their coffee. We pride ourselves in being their first stop to fuel up on their way to work and a trusted place to grab something on-the-go throughout the day,” said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven proprietary beverages senior product director. “Whether customers want fun seasonal flavors or a more traditional brew, we have something for everyone and bring in new options so they can always try something different. Pair a hot drink or a $1 iced coffee with any of our thousands of snacks, like our limited-time-only Triple Chocolate Muffin, hot breakfast sandwiches or fresh fruit.”

At 7-Eleven and Speedway, customizing every cup of coffee is free at the hot and iced beverage bar. Coffee drinkers can get creative and craft their perfect brew with a variety of creamers, flavored syrups and toppings that can be combined in more than 3,000 different ways.

Customers can also enjoy any size iced coffee for just $1 in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can pair any size cup of coffee — including the new spring flavors — with any muffin, like the limited-time-only Triple Chocolate Muffin, for just $2. For a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores, members of 7Rewards who purchase six cups of coffee, Big Gulp or Slurpee drinks will receive their seventh cup free.

The specials are valid through April 12, 2022.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.