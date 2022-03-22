Pilot Co. Fundraises for Ukraine Relief

Its round-up campaign's proceeds will go to Save the Children, and Pilot Co. will match up to $100,000 of the donations.

Pilot Co. is raising funds through an in-store round-up campaign for Save the Children in recognition of the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Save the Children is a global humanitarian organization actively working to meet the urgent needs of children and their families in Ukraine and the region. Now through April 3, customers can visit any of the more than 650 participating company-operated travel centers in the U.S., including Pilot and Flying J travel centers and restaurants, to round-up purchases to the nearest whole dollar and donate the additional amount to Save the Children.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the international crisis in Ukraine,” said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Co. “We are deeply saddened by the effects of this conflict and are doing a roundup in our stores to help raise funds for Save the Children that will go towards immediate assistance for Ukrainian children and families. We will be matching up to $100,000 of donations raised as part of our commitment to giving back to our communities on a local and global scale.”

Pilot Co. will donate 100% of the funds raised, along with the $100,000 matching contribution, directly to Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Save the Children is distributing critical emergency supplies in Ukraine and the region and establishing safe spaces for children where possible. These funds will support their efforts to provide lifesaving relief, including food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance for children and their families impacted by the conflict.

