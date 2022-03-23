Growth Energy Runs Ad Campaign Pressing E15 Fix

The campaign will air on FOX, MSNBC and CNN in the Washington, D.C area until June 1 in an effort to combat fuel costs.

With a new ad campaign, Growth Energy called on President Biden to direct his administration to lift restrictions on the year-round sale of E15 to boost energy security and combat the surge in fuel costs accelerated by the conflict in Ukraine. The campaign will air on FOX, MSNBC and CNN in the Washington, D.C area. It will run until June 1, when many retailers will be forced to pull E15 from the market due to oil companies’ successful challenge in court to eliminate this fuel choice.

“The White House says all options are on the table to ease surging gas prices, and E15 is a common-sense solution that can deliver immediate relief at the pump,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Biofuels are a homegrown, plant-based solution that can further reduce our dependence on foreign oil and shield American drivers from the volatility of the oil market. Right now, U.S. ethanol is available at a deep discount, but consumers can’t tap into those savings without access to higher biofuel blends like E15.

“In some markets, E15 is already saving drivers 50 to 60 cents per gallon, but that option could vanish on June 1 unless the Biden EPA takes swift action. Given the current crisis, we simply can’t afford for outdated summertime restrictions to get in the way of clean, affordable biofuels made in the United States. The time to act is now.”

Available at more than 2,500 gas stations across 31 states, E15 is approved for more than 96% of light duty vehicles, which account for 98% of all vehicle miles traveled. Even before the recent run up in oil prices, it was estimated that nationwide access to E15 could save drivers $12.2 billion annually in fuel costs.

Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol working to bring consumers better choices at the fuel pump, grow America’s economy and improve the environment for future generations.