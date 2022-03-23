Love’s Set for National Hiring Event

The chain’s two-day event looks to hire 2,000 team members for positions at Travel Stops, Speedco and Truck Care locations.

Love’s Travel Stops is seeking to hire more than 2,000 team members at its two-day National Hiring Event on March 30 and 31. The event will take place in-person at more than 580 Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores and Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations across the country from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 30 and 31.

“Love’s takes care of its team members, and they, in turn take care of its customers, so this is an important event for us,” said Roger Ahuja, executive vice president of operations for Love’s. “Our organization is a fantastic place for someone to start their career and develop it into the one they’ve always wanted. The company offers a wide range of benefits and opportunities, but perhaps most importantly, it offers the opportunity to grow.”

The company is looking for team members to join:

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores

Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations

Love’s retread centers

Love’s-owned hotels

Love’s call centers in Oklahoma City and more

Interested candidates should bring a copy of their résumé. Eligible full-time employees can take advantage of Love’s health and wellness benefits, including 401(k) with matching contributions, medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage, flexible scheduling, holiday pay, and competitive weekly pay, among other benefits. Part-time employees are also eligible for dental, vision, telemedicine and other benefits.

Candidates can check the Love’s website for more information and to register for the two-day event. Qualified candidates may be offered jobs on the spot contingent upon pre-screening requirements.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s Travel Stops operates more than 580 locations in 41 states and employs more than 35,000 people.