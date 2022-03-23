Low-Sodium Potato Chips

MicroSalt just announced that its SaltMe! potato chips will now be available to foodservice operators. This milestone is a major move for MicroSalt on its mission to provide healthier, full-flavor potato chips that deliver 50% less sodium (per serving) to help people promote better cardiovascular health.

MicroSalt is committed to using advanced, patented technology to not only fight cardiovascular disease, but to promote healthier diets and snacking habits. SaltMe! potato chips are available in two flavors: Original and BBQ. Each bag contains a one-ounce serving (excellent for combo meals) and is packed 24 per case.

MicroSalt

www.microsaltinc.com